USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.57 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $25.93 billion and approximately $2.57 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,923,675,522 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
