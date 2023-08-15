Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 1,700,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,185,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 372.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

