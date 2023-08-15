United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1,086.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.39 and a 200-day moving average of $410.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

