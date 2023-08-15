United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $481.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,766. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

