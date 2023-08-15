United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Homes Group news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,415,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,959,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,800,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Homes Group Price Performance

UHG stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.83 million for the quarter.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

See Also

