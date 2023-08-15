Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.23 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00021259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $66.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00277423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

