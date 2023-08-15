UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.
UniCredit Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.
