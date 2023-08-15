UMA Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00005447 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $117.16 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,877,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,309,360 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

