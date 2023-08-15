UBS Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $540.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $475.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.21.

Shares of NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.21 and a 200-day moving average of $325.43. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

