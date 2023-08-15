Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

