Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. 635,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.