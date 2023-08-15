Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

Research analysts at SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TSBX opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Turnstone Biologics has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $13.20.

In other news, Director Rishi Gupta purchased 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rishi Gupta acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy. Turnstone Biologics Corp. is based in SAN DIEGO.

