Truist Financial Lowers Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Hold

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVID. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Avid Technology

Avid Technology Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

AVID traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,528. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.