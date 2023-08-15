TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 3,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,222,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,934,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for 7.2% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned approximately 45.30% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

