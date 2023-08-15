Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 53.30 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.40 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.34. The firm has a market cap of £225.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 76 ($0.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

