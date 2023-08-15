TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.88%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

