Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 5,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.09% of eBay worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,063. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

