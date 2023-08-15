Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 25,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 3.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.12% of First Solar worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,090 shares of company stock worth $12,644,177. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar stock traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.46. 1,240,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

