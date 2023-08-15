Triodos Investment Management BV Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $15,731,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,950 shares of company stock worth $1,098,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.4 %

BLKB traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.68. 37,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $78.71.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

