Triodos Investment Management BV Has $35.48 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 4.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.12. 564,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,142. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

