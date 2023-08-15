Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires Shares of 773,200 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 773,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,000. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 10,675,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,423,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

