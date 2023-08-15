Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 323,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

