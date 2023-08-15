Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 116475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$94.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

