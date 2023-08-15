Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Trevena
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Stock Up 5.8 %
TRVN stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.92.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
