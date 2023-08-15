Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trevena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Stock Up 5.8 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.