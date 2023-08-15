Tredje AP fonden Sells 50,505 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50,505 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $330.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,388. The stock has a market cap of $332.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.19.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.