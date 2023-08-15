Tredje AP fonden Purchases 1,786 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.97. The company had a trading volume of 121,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,509. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.