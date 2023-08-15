Tredje AP fonden Has $29.54 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,241 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

EA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.83. 401,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,578. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $3,089,483. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

