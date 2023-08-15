Tredje AP fonden Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,294 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. 1,063,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

