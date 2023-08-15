Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV
AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.