Tredje AP fonden Buys 82,502 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 1,098,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.