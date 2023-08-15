Tredje AP fonden Acquires 7,166 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.17. 552,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,415. The firm has a market cap of $371.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

