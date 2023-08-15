Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Transphorm alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TGAN

Transphorm Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 92.59% and a negative net margin of 185.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transphorm will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 145,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 218,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 74,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.