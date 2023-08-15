Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21), with a volume of 97711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.17).

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.86 and a beta of 0.40.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

