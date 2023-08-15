TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $910.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $910.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.36.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $865.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $866.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $791.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,602 shares of company stock valued at $48,686,166 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

