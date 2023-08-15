TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,174.7% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

TRTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,953. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

