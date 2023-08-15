TORM (TRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

TORM Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 58,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. TORM has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Get TORM alerts:

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TORM

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.