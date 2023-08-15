Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $37.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013955 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,141.17 or 0.99973527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.45910235 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $42,643,758.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

