tomiNet (TOMI) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00008856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $171.59 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.75597373 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,708,755.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

