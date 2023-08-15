TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 29,570 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,570 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $44,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in ICON Public by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.80. 25,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.89. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

