TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,505 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,505 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $41,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 263,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

