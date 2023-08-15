TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $82,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. 136,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

