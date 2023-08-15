TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221,602 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $49,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,071,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,003,000 after buying an additional 1,248,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. 816,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

