TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cintas worth $109,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $491.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,974. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.80. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.