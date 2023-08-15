TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $77,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 220,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.14. 666,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,649. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $204.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

