TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 314,315 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,315 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of PowerSchool worth $59,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 0.93.

PWSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $43,775.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,348.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

