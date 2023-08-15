TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,935 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $57,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.46. 23,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.03 and its 200-day moving average is $454.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.26.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

