Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$4.20 million ($1.12) -2.15 Progressive $49.61 billion 1.47 $721.50 million $2.92 42.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.7% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Progressive 3.12% 12.02% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Till Capital and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 3 5 8 0 2.31

Progressive has a consensus target price of $141.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

Progressive beats Till Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, garbage/debris removal, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers manufactured homes, personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowners, general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. It also provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as through mobile applications and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.