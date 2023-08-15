Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,090 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,298. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $76.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

