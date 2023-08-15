Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $74,209.85 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $74,209.85 and approximately $70,797.53 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00042909 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $61,947.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

