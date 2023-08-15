Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $230.34 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $230.34 million and $4.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,397.35 or 1.00015684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002232 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02304571 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,059,483.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

